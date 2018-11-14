Bruno Mars to provide 24,000 meals to Hawaiians on Thanksgiving

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (PTI) Bruno Mars has announced that he will help provide 24,000 meals to Hawaiian residents in need this Thanksgiving.According to Billboard, the 24,000 meals is a nod to the title of the singer's Grammy-winning 2016 album, '24K Magic'.Mars, 33, wrapped his highly successful 24K Magic World Tour at Aloha Stadium in his native Honolulu Sunday.This year, Mars has joined hands with the Salvation Army - Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division's annual Thanksgiving Dinner meal programme to provide aid. PTI RDSRDS