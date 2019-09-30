BS-VI grade fuel supplies cover NCR

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Ultra-clean BS-VI grade petrol and diesel supplies will expand to seven more districts of Haryana from October 1 to cover the entire national capital region as oil companies extend the fuel coverage to all over the country in a phased manner. While the country will leapfrog from the current BS-IV grade fuel to BS-VI, which have emission standards equivalent to Euro-VI fuel, from April 1, 2020, state-owned oil firms began supplying the ultra-clean fuel in the national capital in April last year. Supplies of BS-VI grade petrol and diesel was extended to neighbouring districts in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in April this year and now it has been extended to Haryana. "In line with the commitment to roll out Bharat Stage (BS) VI fuels in national capital region (NCR), 2200 petrol pumps of Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) would be supplying BSVI grade fuels in 7 districts in the state of Haryana with effect from tomorrow, October 01, 2019," IOC said in a statement. The districts are Faridabad, Gurugram, Mahendraghar, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal and Mewat. The retail outlets of IOC/HPCL/BPCL in the seven districts have an average monthly volume of around 650,000 tonnes with 13 oil bulk locations converted from BS IV to BS VI specifications. "In line with the Auto Fuel Vision and Policy of government of India dated May, 2011, launch of BS-VI petrol and diesel on pan-India basis was targeted for April 1, 2020. "Oil Industry has already launched BS-VI petrol and diesel much in advance of the target date in NCT (National Capital Territory) with effect from April 1, 2018," it said. "Further, from April 1, 2019, part of NCR i.e. 4 districts of Rajasthan (Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli & Dhaulpur) along with 8 districts of Uttar Pradesh (Meerut, Muzzafarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshar & Shamli) and Agra city implemented BS VI fuel rollout." Now with the commencement of BS VI fuels in the remaining seven districts from Tuesday, the entire NCR region is being served with BS VI fuels, ahead of schedule, it said. IOC's Panipat and Mathura refineries have been providing BS-VI grades of petrol and diesel for meeting the BS-VI requirement of NCT and NCR much ahead of the scheduled target next of 2020. Also the oil industry is well on its way to launch BS-VI petrol and diesel pan-India in line with schedule Auto Fuel Vision and Policy, it added. PTI ANZ ABM