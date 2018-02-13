BSDU, Aha3D Innovations sign pact to set up 3D printing lab

(Eds: Correcting abbreviation in headline, para 1)

Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU) has signed a pact with 3D printer developer and start-up Aha3D Innovations to set up a 3D printing lab and train students on manufacturing of 3D printers in first phase.

In the second phase, the MoU envisages utilisation of the strength of students to manufacture 3D printers of various models for Indian market and one research and development centre on 3D printing will be set-up for the students at the BSDU campus in the third phase, a release said.

"The university works on the concept of building dual system of skills education where major focus remains on practical industrial training along with theory.

"The objective of bringing in the dual system of education is to make students job ready unlike the conventional education system," Jayant Joshi, president trustee of the university said in the release.