BSE begins providing live status of all applications filed by cos

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Top bourse BSE Friday said it has started offering live status of all the applications filed by listed companies on the exchange's popular online filing portal. The move will offer more transparency to the listed firms and enable them to know the status of their filings for all the applications, including those related to listing, with the exchange. The decision would boost confidence of the companies and give them full insight on the stage of processing their application has reached. In a statement, the BSE said it "is now offering live status of applications filed by listed companies on the exchange's popular online filing portal, BSE Listing Centre". In September, the BSE had started providing live updates about applications status filed by companies for schemes of arrangement. PTI SP SHWSHW