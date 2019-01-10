BSE gets Sebi nod to introduce weekly F&O contracts on S&P BSE BANKEX

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The BSE Thursday said it has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to introduce weekly futures and options contracts on the S&P BSE BANKEX. The BSE will shortly introduce 7 weekly expiry futures and options contracts expiring on Thursday of the week, excluding the monthly expiry, the bourse said in a release. "The lot size of the contracts on S&P BANKEX shall be fixed in accordance with the provisions of Sebi," it said, adding that the lot size/multiplier for the derivative contracts on the same underlying index shall remain the same. PTI VHP HRS