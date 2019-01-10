scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

BSE gets Sebi nod to introduce weekly F&O contracts on S&P BSE BANKEX

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The BSE Thursday said it has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to introduce weekly futures and options contracts on the S&P BSE BANKEX. The BSE will shortly introduce 7 weekly expiry futures and options contracts expiring on Thursday of the week, excluding the monthly expiry, the bourse said in a release. "The lot size of the contracts on S&P BANKEX shall be fixed in accordance with the provisions of Sebi," it said, adding that the lot size/multiplier for the derivative contracts on the same underlying index shall remain the same. PTI VHP HRS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos