BSE gets Sebi nod to launch Gold Mini, Guarseed and Guargum contracts

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE Tuesday said it has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to launch Gold Mini, Guarseed and Guargum future contracts on its commodity derivatives segment. The future contracts are monthly compulsory deliverable contracts with lot size of 100 grams, 10 metric tons and 10 metric tons, respectively, the bourse said in a release. Recently, BSE received Sebi's approval to introduce weekly futures and options contracts on the S&P BSE BANKEX.The bourse commenced trading in gold and silver contracts on October 1, 2018 to mark its entry into the commodity derivatives segment.