BSE Q3 net up 11% to Rs 58.67 cr

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) BSE, the only listed domestic stock exchange in the country, today reported a 11 per cent increase in net profits at Rs 58.67 crore, for the third quarter ended December 31.

The stock exchanges net profits from total operations stood at Rs 52.77 crore, in October-December quarter of 2016-17.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 125.70 crore, a 45 per cent rise from Rs 86.40 crore, for the period under review, BSE said in a statement.

Equity cash segment on the BSE recorded a average daily turnover increase by 57 per cent to Rs 4,781 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, compared to the same period year-ago.

The currency derivative segment average daily turnover increased by 38 per cent to Rs 17,399 crore, during the period under review.

Monthly orders processed in the mutual fund segment surged by about 163 per cent to 14.7 lakh for the quarter ended December 31, from 5.6 lakh in the same period year-ago.

BSEs net profit for the nine months ended December 31, climbed up by nearly 305 per cent to Rs 649.20 crore from 160.46 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal.

"The performance in nine months of the current financial year is confirmation of constant, sustained and inclusive growth of investors, members and participants," BSE managing director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said. BSE is listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). PTI SSM DSK DSK