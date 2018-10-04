BSE revises circuit limit of 2 IL&FS Group cos, 7 others

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) To check excessive volatility, leading exchange BSE Thursday tweaked the circuit limit for the shares of two of IL&FS Group companies and seven other firms. The new limits, effective Friday, will ensure stock prices do not fluctuate beyond a prescribed level during a session. According to a notice, a circuit limit of 10 per cent each has been fixed for IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company and IL&FS Transportation Networks. The price band has been revised from their existing levels in the nine scrips with effect from October 5, the BSE said. IL&FS Engineering settled 20 per cent up on the BSE at Rs 23.02, while IL&FS Transportation closed at Rs 33.60, up 4.51 per cent from the previous close. Over the last four trading sessions, IL&FS Engineering has surged over 72 per cent and IL&FS Transportation has rallied 49 per cent. On Wednesday, the exchange had set a circuit limit of 5 per cent for IL&FS Investment Managers. The government, on Monday, superseded the board of infrastructure conglomerate IL&FS against the backdrop of debt defaults by some of its group entities that triggered fears of liquidity crunch. As per its latest balance sheet, IL&FS Group has infrastructure and financial assets exceeding Rs 1,15,000 crore and is facing tremendous debt pressure and struggling to service around Rs 91,000 crore in debt. A price band of 10 per cent has been also fixed for Space Incubatrics Technologies, Corporate Courier and Cargo, RMC Switchgears and Riddhi Steel and Tube. Besides, a limit of 5 per cent has been set for Bigbloc Construction, Lotus Chocolate Company and 5paisa Capital. Circuit filter mechanism is used by the BSE to keep in check excessive volatility in a scrip. It is the maximum fluctuation that is allowed in a stock in a day. PTI VRN MKJ