BSE, Sebi organise awareness program for SMEs, Startups

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The BSE along with regulator Sebi organised an awareness programme in Shimla for small and medium scale enterprises, startups to help them know the benefits of listing and eligibility criteria. "The event was focused on clarifying the eligibility criteria to the SMEs and start-ups and the explaining them several benefits of getting their company listed," the BSE said in a release. During the programme both BSE and Securities and exchange Board of India (Sebi) officials showcased a detailed presentation on the benefits of listing and eligibility criteria, the exchange added. A recently listed company on BSE's SME platform, Inflame appliance Ltd also shared its experience on how the company benefited from the BSE's platform and encouraged other SMEs and startups to get the same benefits by getting them enlisted during the event. PTI VHPMKJ