BSE seeks clarification from Jet Airways on media report

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) BSE today sought clarification from private carrier Jet Airways on reports of alleged fraudulent practices by the companys promoter Naresh Goyal.

In a BSE filing, Jet Airways (India) Ltd said the exchange has sought clarification from it on May 29, 2018 with reference to a news item quoting "fraudulent practices by Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal".

Jet Airways is yet to respond to BSEs query. PTI VRN SBT SBT