BSE signs MoU with Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Top stock exchange BSE and the Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders (FISS) have join hands for the growth and systematic development of the commodity derivatives markets in the spices segment.

"Through this memorandum of understanding (MoU), BSE and FISS will co-ordinate and work jointly in the initiatives to deepen the understanding of commodity market amongst stakeholders," the stock exchange said in a statement.

Under the pact, FISS with its domain knowledge and stakeholders ranging from farmers, traders and exporters, will assist the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in designing new and innovative products.

BSE which plans to launch commodity derivative trading on its platform is awaiting detailed guidelines from capital markets regulator Sebi.

"The exchange and FISS fully acknowledge and appreciate their strengths, resources, experience and expertise, therefore, they feel it expedient to join hands for mutual benefits in pursuit of common goals with the objective of developing and strengthening the commodity derivatives market," said Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer, BSE.