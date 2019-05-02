BSE to conduct mock trading session for various segments on May 4

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE Thursday said it has scheduled mock trading session for various segments on May 4. The mock trading session will be conducted for equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives and equity derivatives segments. The log in session for all the segments will start at 09:30 am and last till 10:00 am, BSE said in separate notices. The continuous trading for all the segments except equity will start at 10:00 am and close at 03:30 pm. For the equity segment, timing for continuous trading will be from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. Mock trading sessions are generally conducted by stock exchanges to test their system performance as part of their efforts to provide a robust platform to members in order to enable flawless trading. PTI SRS RVKRVK