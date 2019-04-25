BSE to conduct mock trading sessions for various segments on Apr 27

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE will conduct a mock trading session from its disaster recovery (DR) site in Hyderabad for various segments on April 27. The mock trading session will be conducted for commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity derivatives, and equity segments. Following the mock trading session, the exchange will conduct live trading session from its DR site for the commodity derivatives segment from May 1 to May 3, while live trading for other segments will take place on May 2 and 3, BSE said in separate releases on Thursday. For mock trading, the log in time begins at 0900 hrs to 1000 hrs, while continuous trading commences at 1000 hrs till 1300 hrs. Besides, the exchange has allotted different time slots to the segments for live trading sessions. The mock trading session is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarisation and the trades resulting from such mock trading will not create any rights and liabilities, BSE said. PTI VHP RVKRVK