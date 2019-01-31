BSE to launch app to give direct access to retail investors in G-secs, T-bills auction

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The BSE will launch a mobile app Friday to help retail investors participate directly in the auction of government securities and treasury bills conducted by the Reserve Bank of India. The app would enable investors to directly participate in the auction without the involvement of a registered trading member of the BSE, the exchange said in a statement Thursday. The exchange will also enable trading of treasury bills (T-bills) in the capital market segment from Friday. The trading of T-bills in secondary markets will provide an exit route for investors who have been holding securities in the demat format. Last month, the BSE had launched BSE-Direct, an online bidding platform for retail investors, to participate in non-competitive bidding of government securities (G-secs) and T-bills. The platform offers a user-friendly interface, allows 24x7 bidding and enables collection of bids from investors. Investors who bid through the platform have a facility to electronically pay from their bank accounts directly to the exchange and get the securities directly in their demat account post allotment. While G-secs are a risk-free investment avenue that offer investors the comfort to stay invested for long-term and generate regular and stable income. However, T-bills are liquid instruments for investors to put in their money on a short-term basis. PTI SP RUJ ANSANS