BSES employee electrocuted to death

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A 21-year-old BSES employee died after being electrocuted in north Delhi's Kotwali area, police said Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Faheem, a resident of Matia Mahal, they said. Faheem was severely injured in the incident which took place on Monday. He succumbed on Tuesday, police said.He had gone to a house to attend to a complaint where he came in contact with a live wire, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered in the matter, he said. The BSES said in a statement, "In an unfortunate incident, a linesman working for a contractor got injured in Chandni Chowk while attending to a complaint. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. We are in touch with his family." PTI AMP VIT SRY