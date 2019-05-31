BSE's India INX daily turnover crosses all-time high of Rs 23,060 cr

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) BSE-owned India International Exchange (India INX) has registered an all-time high daily turnover of over Rs 23,060 crore (USD 3.3 billion) on its derivative segment. The exchange registered this turnover on May 30, 2019, INX said in a statement. Trading volumes on the India INX have been growing ever since it commenced trading activities in January 2017. The average daily trading volumes have crossed over USD Rs 8,036 crore (USD 1.15 bn) in the year 2019 while the cumulative trading turnover has crossed the Rs 19,77,618 crore (USD 283 billion) mark driven by a substantial jump in market participation, the statement said. The exchange being located in IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) at GIFT City, provides competitive advantage in terms of tax structure and supportive regulatory framework. India INX, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSE, is Indias first International Exchange set up at Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFT City). PTI VHPMKJ