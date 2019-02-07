BSES Lok Adalats on Feb 9 and 10

New Delhi, Feb 7(PTI) The BSES power discoms will hold Lok Adalats on February 9 and 10 for resolution of power theft cases in a mutually agreed manner for which more than 14,000 consumers and litigants have been invited.The facility to apply for on-the-spot new connections and re-connections after clearing dues will be provided to the consumers, said a BSES spokeserson. The BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) will hold the Lok Adalats at Saket and Dwarka Courts on February 9. The Lok Adalats of BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) will be held at Lok Adalat Building, ITO and Karkardooma Court on February 9 and 10, he said. The Lok Adalats will be held in association with Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA).Cases that are either pending or yet to be filed in any court will be taken up by the Lok Adalats. Consumers can appear in person or through their lawyers, carrying photo identity cards and a copy of theft bill, he added. PTI VIT VIT INDIND