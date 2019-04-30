BSE's MF platform executes 42.6 lakh transactions in April

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The BSE's mutual fund distribution platform BSE StAR MF has executed 42.6 lakh transactions this month. In a tweet, the BSE said, "42.6 lakh transactions in a month on StAR MF, India's largest online MF platform!" According to estimates, BSE StAR MF now accounts for 20 per cent of all MF transactions and 40 per cent of all new subscribers to the industry. "BSE StAR MF has seen more than 100 per cent year-on-year growth every year for the last 10 years consistently," said Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO, BSE. He said it is a testimony to the BSE's ability to harness capital formation in India and help investors grow their wealth instead of indulging in day trading and speculation. The BSE had launched its BSE StAR MF platform on December 4, 2009. PTI SUM HRS