BSES settles 4,000 power theft cases of Rs 39 crore through Lok Adalats

New Delhi, Dec 10(PTI) Around 4,000 power theft cases with a value of about Rs 39 crore were settled in BSES Lok Adalats held over the weekend, said a company spokesperson.The Lok Adalats or special courts provided BSES customers and litigants residing in south, west, central and east Delhi a one-time opportunity for on-the-spot settlement of power theft cases.The exercise for mutual settlement cases was entirely paperless helping save 30,000 A4 size paper sheets, the official said.In the last 20 Lok Adalats, including the ones held over the weekend, around 34,000 cases were resolved with a value of about Rs 270 crore, he said.