BSES to provide temporary power connections during festive season

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Two discoms -- BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) -- said on Monday that they would provide 'tatkal' temporary electricity connection for community and private festivities to ensure reliable power supply during the festival season. A consumer will be get a 'temporary' electricity connection the same day after completing the formalities. Normally, it takes up to seven days for a temporary connection, according to a statement. "With an eye on Delhi's pollution levels, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited will provide 'tatkal' temporary electricity connection for puja, Diwali fairs, ramlila and marriages," it said. "Getting them is not only hassle free. It is also cheaper, safer, noise and pollution free." According to the BSES, a consumer will have to dial 19123/39999707 (BRPL) and 19122/39999808 (BYPL) or visit the customer care centre/Digi Seva Kendra at the division office and complete formalities for a 'tatkal' temporary electricity connection. One can also apply and make payment online on the BSES website (www.bsesdelhi.com) and its mobile application. "Our entire machinery is geared-up to make 'same-day' connections possible. Our advanced IT capabilities and processes will play a major part in facilitating this," a BSES spokesperson said. "This scheme is our way of joining in the celebrations and making the festival season even more memorable for our consumers." To ensure reliable power supply during festivals, the spokesperson said, BSES discoms are undertaking several measures, including putting its operations and maintenance teams on high alert. "The incidence of power theft also increases during the festival season. BSES teams will be on a high alert to catch such transgressions," the statement said. "Discoms will be relying heavily on analytics to catch the power thieves. Consumers are requested to take legal 'temporary' connections whenever required." PTI GVSHMB