BSES urges Delhi consumers to 'switch off' during Earth Hour on Saturday

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Power distribution company BSES on Monday urged its over 42 lakh consumers to "switch off" during Earth Hour on March 30, a symbolic initiative to conserve energy that will be observed across several countries. In a statement, the company said that it is actively and whole heartedly supporting and promoting the 'Earth Hour' initiative. The discom and its consumers are once again gearing up to take up the challenge and take the initiative to greater heights, it stated. The World Earth Hour will be observed by switching off lights between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm on March 30. "We sincerely appeal to our consumers to make the right and sustainable choices 'Give Up To Give Back' - for the planet and for the future generations that will inherit it. "As conscientious corporate citizens of India, we also urges consumers to look towards the sun and join our over 1500 other BSES roof-top consumers in harnessing the power of the sun," a BSES spokesperson said in a statement. BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited are taking several steps to share concern over climate change amongst its customers and employees such as --- Earth Hour message in Samvad BSES monthly/bi-lingual newsletter going to over 42 lakhs customers, it said. Moreover, BRPL and BYPL will also switch off all non-essential lights at their over 400 offices, spread across an area of around 950 sq kms, during the Earth Hour, the statement added.