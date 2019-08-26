BSF ASI among two injured in accidental blast in Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 26 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of BSF and a head constable were injured in an accidental blast during a routine practice at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, a police officer said. The explosion took place during routine practice and cleaning of ammunition at the BSF camp in Bareri, resulting in injuries to two of its personnel, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yougal Manhas said. "It is purely an accidental explosion," he said. The injured were hospitalised, the SSP said, rejecting reports of mystery surrounding the incident and the role of militants behind it. Action will be taken if anyone is found spreading news with baseless claims which can pose threat to public peace, he added. PTI AB SMNSMN