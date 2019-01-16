BSF bids adieu to officer killed in Pak firing in J-K

Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF)Wednesday bid adieu to Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad who was killed in sniper firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said. A solemn wreath laying ceremony for the slain officer was held at the BSF frontier headquarters here, a BSF spokesman said. The BSF and senior officers of the J&K Police joined other ranks to pay tributes to the officer, he said. The BSF troops were carrying out border domination along the IB, when snipers of Pakistan Rangers opened fire on them at around 1050 hours Tuesday in Hiranagar-Samba sector of Kathua, a senior BSF officer had told PTI. Prasad was critically injured in the sniper fire and was evacuated to the Military Hospital at Satwari (Jammu), where he succumbed to injuries and attained martyrdom, he had said. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Inspector General BSF, Jammu, N S Jamwal, Inspector General Police, Jammu, M K Sinha, among others attended the ceremony Wednesday, the spokesman said. Prasad made the supreme sacrifice while fighting valiantly against the enemy, he said. "Despite being hit by a bullet in heavy firing from the Pakistani side, the officer reflected immense courage and camraderie by providing cover to his colleagues and ensuring their safety. He did not care for his own life for the safety of his junior comrades," the spokesman said. Floral tributes were paid to the slain officer, whose mortal remains would be sent by air to his home town Howrah in West Bengal, he said. Paying rich tributes to Prasad, IG BSF Jamwal said his force has a history of bravery and commitment to ensure sanctity of the IB and the Line of Control (LoC). "This brave act has once again proved that bordermen are always ready to sacrifice their lives when it comes to the security of the nation," he said. "We have never initiated firing from our side but will never hesitate to give a befitting reply if we are compelled to resort to fire," the IG BSF said, adding "martyr Prasad was a brave and sincere officer and the nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice". PTI TAS AD AD AQSAQS