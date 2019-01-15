BSF constable rewarded for quick response to militant attack in JK

Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) A Border Security Force (BSF) constable was rewarded Tuesday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police director general for his "alertness and quick reaction" in foiling a militant attack last week.Constable Irshad Ahmad of BSF's 168th Battalion showed alertness while on duty and averted a major tragedy by his quick reaction to militants' attack in the Kashmir Valley on January 7, a police spokesman said.The DGP granted him a cash reward and a commendation certificate in recognition to his brave act, the spokesman said. PTI TASMAZ DPBDPB