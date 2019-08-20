BSF inspector killed, jawan injured in clashes with cattle smugglers along Bangladesh border

Kolkata/Guwahati, Aug 20 (PTI) A BSF inspector has been killed, while a jawan critically injured in clashes with cattle smugglers in separate incidents along the India-Bangaldesh international border in Assam and West Bengal, respectively, officials said Tuesday.The first incident took place on Sunday when Inspector Sanjay Kumar Sadhu, who was chasing smugglers along the Brahmaputra river in Dhubri, fell into the river and drowned.Sadhu, 35, belonged to the sixth battalion of the Border Security Force. The inspector hailed from Vadodara district in Gujarat and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, a senior official said.The second incident took place near the Gobardah border post in southern region of West Bengal on Tuesday when constable Anand Oran was attacked by a group of cattle smugglers during patrol.The jawan got hold of a smuggler and while they were jostling, the latter pressed the trigger of the pump action gun held by the jawan.Oran, from the 153rd battalion of the force, suffered pellet injuries in his stomach and collapsed.The accompanying troops evacuated the injured jawan and caught hold of the Bangaldeshi smuggler, Minto Sardar of Satkhira district. Ten cattle heads were also seized in this operation.The trooper is critical, the official said. PTI NES NES SOMSOM