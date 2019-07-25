BSF intensifies patrolling in Chenab along IB to check infiltration

Jammu, Jul 25 (PTI) The Border Security Force has intensified its patrolling in Chenab river along the International Border (IB) in Akhnoor sector here to prevent infiltration by suspected militants using riverine routes, officials said Thursday. The troops are on alert in view of the threat of the infiltration of militants from across the IB through riverine routes during the flooding period, they said. Several high-speed motor boats, manned by the water wing of the BSF, have been pressed into service, the officials said. The troops are patrolling the river and others areas day and night, they said. PTI AB AQSAQS