BSF jawan commits suicide by shooting self in J-K's Doda

/R Jammu, Sep 27 (PTI) A Border Security Force personnel committed suicide by allegedly shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Friday. Vinood Kumar, 28, who was posted as one of the security guards to the deputy commissioner, Doda, shot himself Thursday night, they said. He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officials said. He belonged to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding the body has been sent to his native place for last rites. The BSF jawan was part of the recent deployment of forces in Jammu and Kashmir following abrogation of Article 370 provisions and reorganisation of the state into two Union Territories on August 5.