BSF jawan consigned to flames with honours

Sikar, Feb 6 (PTI) Mortal remains of BSF jawan Girwar Singh Shekhawat were consigned to flames with full state honours at his native Khadelsar village on Wednesday. Posted in Amritsar of Punjab, Shekhawat was grievously injured in a road accident on February 4 and died on the same day, SHO Ranoli police station Mahendra Kumar said. The funeral pyre was lit was his eight-year-old son Naitik Shekhawat. Earlier, BSF and police gave guard of honour to the deceased soldier in presence of BSF officials and other dignitaries, the SHO added.