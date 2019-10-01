BSF jawan injured as Pak targets foward posts, villages in Kathua, Poonch

(Eds: Updating with fresh details, injury to BSF jawan) Jammu, Oct 1 (PTI) A BSF jawan was injured as the Pakistani Army targeted forward posts and villages in Kathua and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir with mortar shells and small arms fire, officials said on Tuesday.Constable Abishek Roy received splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near his post at Manyari in Hiranagarsector of Kathua district late Monday, the officials said. They said the Pakistani Army opened fire and lobbed shells in the sector at 8.15 pm, prompting effective retaliation by BSF personnel guarding the IB. The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 3.25 am Tuesday, the officials said, adding the jawan, who was injured around 11.35 pm, was brought to a medical college here for specialised treatment and his condition is stated to be "stable". A defence spokesman said the Pakistan Army also targeted forward posts and villages with mortar shells and small arms firing in Shahpur and Kirni sectors along the LoC in Poonch district. "Today at about 0745 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur and Kirni sectors. The Indian Armyis retaliating befittingly", the spokesman said. He said there was no immediate report of any casualty in the cross-border firing which was still going on. Six persons were injured in the shelling by Pakistani troops in Poonch on Sunday. According to officials, Pakistan violated the ceasefire over 2,000 times along the LoC this year, leaving 21 people dead and scores of others injured.PTI TAS AB DVDV