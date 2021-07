/R Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) A BSF jawan was killed in a blast at a border outpost (BOP) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, an officer said. "A blast has taken place at a BOP in Samba sector. One BSF person has died and few others (were) injured", a BSF officer told PTI. Further details are awaited, he said. PTI ABHMB