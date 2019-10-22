BSF keeping close eye on Pak's actions across border: Official

Jaisalmer, Oct 22 (PTI) The BSF is keeping a close eye on Pakistan's actions across the border and is capable of dealing with any situation, a top official of the force said on Tuesday.Border Security Force (BSF), Inspector General, Rajasthan Frontier, Amit Lodha, who is on a two-day visit to Jaisalmer, also said steps are being taken to further strengthen the border guarding force. The BSF is alert and ready to deal with all situations on the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, he told reporters.On spotting of drones near the border, the inspector general made it clear that the BSF has information about all actions.The force always tries to maintain better coordination with people living near the border, Lodha said. The BSF has launched a scheme 'ghar aangan' to maintain a better rapport with villagers and positive results are being seen, he said. PTI CORR AG ANBANB