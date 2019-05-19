BSF officer injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, May 19 (PTI) A BSF officer was injured in the cross-border shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Sunday. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Satyapal Singh suffered splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near him while manning a forward post at Baloni in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday night, they said. The officials said the officer was shifted to the military hospital and his condition was "stable". Indian troops guarding the LoC also retaliated to the unprovoked shelling by Pakistan and the border skirmishes between the two sides lasted for a very brief period, they said, adding there was no report of fresh ceasefire violation from anywhere along the LoC since then. PTI TAS DPB