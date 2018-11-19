BSF officer killed, 3 injured in blast in J&K's Samba district

/R Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) A BSF assistant commandant was killed and three others were injured in a blast at a border outpost (BOP) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, an officer said. "A blast has taken place at a BOP in Samba sector. One BSF person has died and few others (were) injured," he told PTI. An assistant commandant was killed and three jawans were injured in the blast in Mangu Chak, said Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Arun Manhas, adding that an investigation was on. A Border Security Force (BSF) officer said it was not known yet whether the blast was caused due to some accident or it was a mortar fire from the Pakistan side. PTI ABHMB