BSF officer killed, 4 injured in grenade blast during training at Samba outpost

Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) A BSF assistant commandant was killed and four others were injured in a grenade blast at a border outpost (BOP) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district Monday, an official said."During a training session, a grenade incidentally exploded at a BOP in Samba sector," BSF IG Ram Awtar told PTI.One assistant commandant died and four others were injured in the incident, the IG said.The blast took place at BOP Mangu Chak, where 173 battalion of the BSF is posted, at around 5.20 pm, reports said.The injured have been hospitalised and are out of danger, Awtar said. The deceased has been identified as Assistant Commandant Jabbar Singh. The injured included two inspectors and two sub-inspectors, he added.Earlier, Additional District Development Commissioner Arn Manhas had said one assistant commandant was martyred and three jawans were injured in a blast at a BSF BOP in Mangu Chak along the IB in Samba district.