BSF, Pak Rangers hold flag meeting at IB in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) The Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers Mondayheld a commandant level flag meeting here along International Border (IB) and discussedvarious issues including firing on IB, a BSF officer said. The two sides met on Sunday too, the officer said. The Monday meeting was held in Ramgarh forward area from 1230 hours to 1300 hours on the request of Pakistan Rangers, he said.BSF Commandant M K Yadav participated from the Indian side while Wing Commander Mehran led the Pakistan Rangers delegation, the officer said."During the meeting, commanders of both the border guarding forces, inter alia, discussed various issues including firing on IB, presence of suspects in border areas and other routine issues related to border management," he said.One such meeting was also held Sunday at Marh-Gajansu area on the same matters, he said. Last Friday, the Indian and Pakistan armies also held a brigade commander level meeting at a border crossing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector to adhere to ceasefire. PTI AB RCJ