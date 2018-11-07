BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border on Diwali

Attari (Amritsar), Nov 7 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistani Rangers exchanged sweets and greetings on the occasion of Diwali at the Attari-Wagah border Wednesday, officials said. The BSF gifted sweets to the Pakistani Rangers and it reciprocated the gesture, they said. The two sides also exchanged greetings and pleasantries, officials added. On January 26, the BSF had refused to exchange sweets and greetings with the Rangers in the wake of heightened tension between the two countries along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir due to repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces. The border guarding forces of both the countries exchange sweets and wishes on various religious festivals like Eid and Diwali, and also on Independence Day and Republic Day. PTI JMS CHS AQSAQS