BSF pays tributes to jawan killed in Pak firing

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) The BSF on Friday paid tributes to constable Prosenjit Biswas, who was killed in Pakistani firing while defending the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The Pakistani Army Thursday violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing in Sunderbani-Nowshera sector in which Biswas was killed and another BSF man got injured. A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the Jammu frontier BSF camp at Paloura, where rich tributes were paid to the slain soldier. IG BSF Ram Awtar said Biswas was a brave and sincere borderman, and the nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice. He said after the ceasefire violation from Pakistani side, the BSF retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan Army posts. The mortal remains of the martyr will be sent to Kolkata and then to his native place -- Balla Shisha village in Nadia district of West Bengal.