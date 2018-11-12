BSF-Rangers sector commander-level meeting held in J&K

Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) A sector commander-level meeting between the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers Monday resolved to maintain peace along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.The development comes amid heightened tension in the wake of a series of sniper attacks in which three soldiers and an Army porter have lost their lives since Friday."A sector commander-level meeting was held between the Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers in the Suchetgarh area from 1100 hours to 1200 hours," a BSF spokesman said.He said the BSF delegation comprising 18 officers was led by Deputy Inspector General, Jammu sector, P S Dhiman and Sector Commander, Chenab Rangers, Sialkote Punjab, Brig. Amjad Mehmud headed the Pakistan delegation comprising 14 officers. It was the first sector commander-level meeting between the two border guarding forces after tensions escalated in September when the body of a missing BSF jawan was found in a mutilated condition following a ceasefire violation along the IB in Samba district."During the meeting, the commanders of the border guarding forces, inter alia, discussed various issues including firing on the IB, presence of suspects in border areas and other routine issues related to border management," the spokesman said.He said it was decided to re-energize instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve petty matters."The meeting was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere and the two sides agreed for expeditious implementation of the decisions taken at the earlier meeting and committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity at the IB," the spokesman said. PTI TAS GVS