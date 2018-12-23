BSF recovers 17 kg heroin, Pak-made pistol in Ferozepur sector

Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) The Border Security Force recovered Sunday 17 kg of heroin, a Pakistan-made pistol and one modified weapon near the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector.The BSF also recovered three magazines and 26 live rounds in the area, an official said.The seizure was made during a special search operation launched by the BSF after observing some suspicious movements near the border security fence, the official said.The enhanced vigil of the BSF has once again thwarted the attempts of anti-national elements to smuggle contraband items into India, he added.In 2018, the BSF has seized a total of 221.305 kg of heroin so far near the Indo-Pak border in Punjab, he said. PTI CHS DPBDPB