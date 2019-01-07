BSF resorts to firing after suspicious movement along IB in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) BSF troops resorted to brief firing following suspicious movement along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district Sunday night, officials said. The troops observed suspicious movement of some persons near Fatwal post along the IB in Ramgarh sector of the district and fired a few rounds, they said.The personnel have been alerted at the borderline, the officials said. PTI AB AQSAQS