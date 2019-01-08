BSF resorts to firing after suspicious movement along IB in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) The BSF resorted to brief firing following suspicious movement along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district, officials said Tuesday.Suspicious movement of some persons was observed by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Arnia forward area on Monday night and a few rounds were fired, they said. The personnel have been alerted at the borderline, the officials said, adding searches were conducted in the area on Tuesday morning. PTI AB RHL