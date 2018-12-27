BSF seizes over 5 kg heroin along Indo-Pak border

Amritsar, Dec 27 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 13 packets of heroin weighing over 5 kilograms in Amritsar sector along the Indo-Pak border, an official said Thursday. BSF troops, who were on patrol duty at Border Out Post in Bharopal village during the night hours on Wednesday, noticed suspicious movement of Pakistani smugglers, he said. The jawans challenged the smugglers, but they managed to escape towards Pakistani side taking advantage of dense fog and undulating ground, the BSF official said, adding the area was cordoned off immediately by the troops. Early in the morning, extensive search and combing operation was launched in the area and 13 packets of heroin weighing 5.610 kg, which were hidden in a plastic bag and tied to a brick, were recovered, the official said. He said the Pakistani smugglers wanted to push the consignment of the contraband items into the Indian territory. PTI JMS SUN AQS