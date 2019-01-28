BSF's 'Bharat Darshan' tour marks colourful closing ceremony

Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) A tour organised by the BSF for the students of Jammu and Kashmir's remote border areas to various historical and cultural places in the country marked a colourful closing ceremony Monday. The 'Bharat Darshan' tour is organised by the Border Security Force (BSF) as part of the confidence building measures.A group of 40 students, including 22 girls and 18 boys, all from border areas of Jammu region, participated in the tour which was flagged off on January 22, officials said.The Inspector General (IG) BSF, Jammu, N S Jamwal, along with other officials, welcomed the students and interacted with them during the event at the frontier headquarters here.Jamwal asked students to try and bring positive change in the society through experiences they have gained during the tour.The capacity building tour was flagged off by the IG on January 22 during which the students visited places like the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Lal Qilla, Qutub Minar and the India Gate in the national capital.The students also got the opportunity to witness the spectacular Republic Day parade at the Rajpath on Saturday.The BSF sponsored Bharat Darshan tour for the children from Jammu and Kashmir was started in 2001 and till date 660 students have participated in 18 such tours, officials said. PTI AB AD AD DPBDPB