BSNL, Eros Now partner to offer unlimited movies, videos to prepaid customers

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) State-run BSNL has entered into a partnership with Eros Now for offering free video content to select prepaid customers. Under the tie-up, a select segment of BSNL prepaid customers will be able to watch unlimited movies and video content from Eros Now from this month. "BSNL has taken this initiative of offering unlimited free viewing of video content on the Eros Now app. This service will be made available to BSNL subscribers by the end of January 2019," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said in a statement.As per the pact, Eros Now will provide 11,000 movies, music videos, original web shows and exclusive videos to choose from.Eros Digital CEO Rishika Lulla Singh said over-the-top industry in India is expected to reach USD 5 billion by 2023 with tier II, III cities and rural areas witnessing a sizeable increase in mobile penetration and data consumption."We are well poised to cater to this growing community and our alliance with BSNL is a step towards bridging the urban-rural gap and expanding Eros Now's national reach," Singh said. PTI PRS RVK ANUANU