BSNL services disrupted in Nainital as cables damaged in fire

/R Nainital (U'khand), Mar 24 (PTI) A major fire broke out in the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) building here on Saturday, badly affecting its network in the area. As many as 40,000 mobile connections, 3,500 landlines and 1,400 broadband connections in and around Nainital city of Uttarakhand will not work properly as the BSNL server will be down for at least two days, an official said. The fire broke out in the server room of the BSNL building in the afternoon. Firefighters initially struggled to control the blaze, but it was finally controlled after hours, Fire Station Officer Kailash Jatav said. The plastic cable wires destroyed in the blaze led to a major breakdown of the BSNL network in the area, Jatav said. A transmission team is working to redress the problem, the BSNL official said. PTI CORR ALMHMB