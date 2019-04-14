BSP announces candidates for 16 seats in UP

Lucknow, Apr 14 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party Sunday declared names of its 16 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in the state.In a statement issued here, the BSP said that under the SP-BSP alliance, it has declared names of 16 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.The party has fielded Afzal Ansari, brother of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari from Ghazipur constituency. Some of the other candidates announced by the BSP are: Chandrabhadra Singh (Sultanpur), Ashok Kumar Tripathi (Pratapgarh), Ramshiromani Varma (Shrawasti), Aftab Alam (Domariyganj), Ramprasad Chaudhary (Basti), Atul Rai (Ghosi), T Ram (Machchlishahr-SC), and Rangnath Mishra (Bhadohi). PTI NAV RCJ