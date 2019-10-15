BSP candidate from Ambala Cantt attacked, injured

Ambala (Haryana), Oct 15 (PTI) BSP candidate from Ambala Cantt constituency Rajesh Chanalia was injured after being attacked with sharp-edged weapon by two unidentified youths on Tuesday evening, police said. Chanalia sustained injuries and was rushed to the civil hospital. BSP workers gathered at the hospital and demanded immediate arrest of the assailants. They demanded that sufficient security be provided to their leader. Senior police officers also visited the leader at the hospital. The matter is being investigated, the police said. The assailants managed to flee after the incident. The police have launched a search in the area to trace the assailants, the police said. Assembly election in Haryana will be held on October 21. PTI COR SUN SMNSMN