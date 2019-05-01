BSP candidate from NE Delhi promises to ensure legitimate wages to labourers, build homes for them

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) BSP candidate Rajveer Singh, who is contesting from Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, said Wednesday his party will provide legitimate minimum wages to workers and build shelter homes for them, if voted to power.On Labour Day, Singh greeted workers of Delhi and raised the slogan of 'Shramev Jayate' (labour triumphs).Expressing deep anguish over the neglect of labourers and the working class in the National Capital Region, he held the Centre and Aam Aadmi Party responsible for their plight.He promised his party would provide legitimate minimum wages to all workers and build shelters homes for them, if voted to power. He said BSP will make all efforts for the welfare of workers."The apathy of the Centre towards working class is well-known. However, the Delhi government, which makes tall claims, is following in the footsteps of the Modi government. Delhi government did not properly implement Minimum Wage Act, 1948 and other labour laws, thereby, undermining the interests of over 65 lakh workers of the NCR. The neglect by the governments has made the condition of workers miserable," he added.The BSP candidate said if a coalition government is formed at the Centre, his party would be a part of it and interests of labour and working class would be their top priority.Congress has fielded former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, BJP has nominated Manoj Tiwari and AAP Dilip Pandey from the seat. PTI SLB SLB ABHABH