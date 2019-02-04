BSP drops hints of calling off its alliance with INLD in Haryana

Lucknow Feb 4 (PTI) With INLD candidate forfeiting his deposit in the recent bypoll for the Jind assembly seat amid the ongoing family feud, the BSP Monday hinted that it may soon call off its alliance with Om Prakash Chautala-led party. "The BSP is thinking over contesting the future elections in alliance only after the (Chautala) family resolves its differences and come together or else the party will be forced to have a rethink on the matter," said BSP Monday. The Bahujan Samaj Party issued a statement after its president Mayawati met her party leaders from Haryana and reviewed the party functioning in the state.The BSP president was apprised of the inner conflictsin the Chautala family, which is harming the BSP poll prospects in the state, the statement added.The situation has affected the alliance between the BSP and the INLD too, it added.Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and BSP had entered into an alliance and had announced that both parties would jointly contest 2019 Lok Sabha and Haryana assembly polls. PTI SAB RAXRAX