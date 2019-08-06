BSP expects people of J&K to benefit from Centre's decision to revoke Article 370: Mayawati

Lucknow, Aug 6 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said her party expects that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will benefit from the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370, which gave a special status to the state.She also said that due to this decision, the Buddhist followers of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar were feeling happy."There was a long-pending demand to scrap Articles 370 (which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir) and 35A of the Constitution with the intention of ensuring social, economic and political justice. The BSP now expects that the people of the region will be benefitted from the Centre's decision," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet.In another tweet, she said, "The decision to make Ladakh a Union territory was a long-pending demand of the Buddhist people living there, which has been fulfilled. The BSP also welcomes this. The Buddhist followers of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar are feeling very happy."On Monday, the BSP supported the Centre's resolution in Parliament to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. PTI NAV RC